Liverpool have been linked with Spanish and Athletic Bilbao attacker, Nico Williams, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to stories covered in the Spanish media today (news image provided below), Liverpool have eyes set on the winger. He is the younger brother of Inaki Williams, who was previously linked with the Anfield club.

As per Sport, few years ago, Liverpool were after Inaki and now, they are chasing the signature of Nico Williams.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders do not take their eyes off the 20-year-old attacker, who can be lured if the 50 million euros (£42.4million) release clause is activated.

However, it is reported that the Reds will not pay that huge a fee, in fact, they will not even come close to the figure of £42.4million.

Over at AS, the headline states “Nico Williams, on Liverpool’s agenda”. The Madrid-based news source claim the youngster has a style of play that is loved in the Premier League.

Liverpool are said to be closely following the attacker but for now, there is no danger for Bilbao because the six-time European Champions will not be able to deal with the high release clause.

In the last campaign, Nico mainly impressed in the cup competitions. He started 3 games in the Copa Del Rey and directly contributed in as many goals (2 goals and 1 assist).

On the other hand, he made two appearances as a substitute in the Spanish Supercopa and scored a goal (vs Atletico Madrid).

Liverpool need depth in the wide offensive positions because for now, they do not have anyone good enough to cover for Salah and Diaz. In your view, should Klopp sign a winger before the closure of the summer transfer window?