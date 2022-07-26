Chasing Down the Champions – How Will Liverpool Start the Premier League Season?

Last season, Liverpool finished runners up on 92 points. That total would’ve seen the Premier League trophy heading to Anfield in nearly any Premier League season. Yet Liverpool hold the record for the two best non-title winning seasons in League history with last season’s 92 and 2018/19’s staggering 97.

If they want to chase down City, there’s no margin for error. 114 points are available next season, and Liverpool will want to start their campaign with 15 of them in the bag before September’s Merseyside Derby.

But there’s one big speed bump in their way, along with a couple of other potentially tricky fixtures.

Fulham – Away

Last season: N/A, Fulham were promoted from the Championship

Liverpool and an opening day fixture against a promoted side – name a more iconic duo? 3-0 over newly promoted Norwich in 2021, 4-3 against newly promoted Leeds (who hadn’t worked out the Premier League rules around penalties) in 2020, 4-1 against newly promoted perennial yo-yo club Norwich in 2019.

Three fixtures against promoted sides in consecutive years, three wins, and 11 goals scored. Against Fulham, the Reds will expect more of the same. Yes, the Cottagers have Mitrovic who scored a hat-load in the second division, but he’s never hit a purple patch in the Premier League.

Everyone with Fulham vs Liverpool tickets will expect history to repeat itself. They probably won’t be surprised.

Crystal Palace – Home

Last season: 3-0 Liverpool win

There’s an odd perception of Palace being Liverpool’s bogey side, and it all stems from a 2-1 win at Anfield in 2017 when the title looked to be heading to Merseyside for the first time in decades.

It’s not a true perception. Since then, Liverpool have dominated their London opposition, winning every match. Whether it’s 1-0 at Anfield or 7-0 at Selhurst Park, Liverpool expect to have Palace’s number. It’s like they’re constantly seeking revenge for that one historic loss.

There’s nothing to suggest anything other than a Liverpool victory here. They lost only two home games in the league last year, and they know City should pick up two wins from their first two. The result might seem like a formality, but Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tickets might let you see just how serious the reds are about their title challenge.

Manchester United – Away

Last season: 0-5 Liverpool win

Losing the title on the final day, and losing a Champion’s League final a week later will put a dampener on your season, but can a year when you humiliate Manchester United 5-0 on their own patch ever be seen as a failure for Liverpool fans?

This fixture is always a must-see Premier League game, but this year, it can be an early indicator of just how the season will play out for England’s most successful clubs of all time. If Liverpool repeat last season’s rout, it’ll show United’s neighbours that they mean business. If Ten Hag can mastermind a victory over Klopp, it might point to a surprise resurgence for the Red Devils.

Don’t let last year’s 9-0 aggregate score fool you. This is a fascinating tie, and Manchester United vs Liverpool tickets will – as always – be in high demand.

Bournemouth – Home

Last season: N/A, Bournemouth were promoted from the Championship

Much like fellow title favourites City, Liverpool play two promoted teams within the first five games. And like their rivals, they’ll demand six points from the two fixtures.

It should be plain sailing for the Reds. They rarely lose at home, rarely lose to newly promoted teams, and have lost only once to Bournemouth in their entire history. That loss came back in 2016, and today’s Liverpool team is a far tougher prospect for any side – let alone a team lacking in proven Premier League quality.

If you want to experience Anfield in full voice as the Reds show exactly what they can do, then picking up Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets will be well worth your while.

Newcastle United – Home

Last season: 3-1 Liverpool win

If Manchester United are the biggest challenge facing Liverpool in their opening set of games, Newcastle are the second potential banana skin. While the Magpies haven’t won at Anfield in the Premier League since 1994, they have the funds to build a team that can give Liverpool a real early test.

For the first time since the classic games of the mid-90s, we might see a real close-fought rivalry between two of the Premier League’s most passionate clubs, and though it’s too early for Newcastle to be considered anything but rich outsiders in a title challenge, they’ll be looking to add a scalp or two in the coming season. Liverpool vs Newcastle tickets are going to be must-haves for the coming season.

You can’t win the league in August, but given how tight the title race is likely to be and how slim the margins for error are at the top, it might just be possible to lose it. If Liverpool can see off historic rivals and nouveau-riche upstarts, it might be a very, very successful season. And Liverpool tickets might be the most likely way to see this season’s Premier League champions.