Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield department and they are consistently linked with Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes.

Yesterday, Correio da Manha revealed that manager, Amorim, fears the 23-year-old midfielder, who earns around £71,000 a month (1 million euros a year), could leave for the Reds this summer.

Today, Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below) have reported that the Lions will not sign new players this summer unless there are exits.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Matheus Nunes are wanted by several top European clubs.

As far as the central midfielder is concerned, JN claim Liverpool and Wolves are interested but so far, Sporting have not received any tempting offer to sell their prized asset.

What would be a tempting offer? It is reported, not for the first time, that the Primeira Liga club ask for a fixed fee of 45 million euros plus add-ons worth 5 million euros to sell the midfielder.

For Inacio, a bid of 40-45 million euros should be enough to get the deal done.

Nunes was part of Amorim’s squad that won the Liga Nos title in the 2020-21 campaign. Moreover, last term, he won the Portuguese League Cup and the Portuguese Super Cup with the team.

In all competitions, the Seleccao star scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists while mainly playing in the central midfield.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.