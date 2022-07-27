Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool has been painful for the supporters and I do not think they are ready for the departure of Roberto Firmino.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Juventus are very close to the Brazilian international, who is ready to join the Old Lady.

News – Blow for Liverpool as £70m star is willing to agree deal with Manchester United

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Juve have moved in and are in advanced talks to lure the former Hoffenheim man from Liverpool.

The Bianconeri’s primary target was Alvaro Morata but signing him has proved difficult, and now, the Italian giants are ‘very close’ to Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp has brought Darwin Nunez to strengthen the strike force and the big-money signing is expected to be the first-choice forward next season.

CdS claim that in the year of the World Cup, Bobby, who rarely started in the last campaign, needs to play week in and week out to earn a place in the Brazil squad. That is why he has welcomed the interest of Juventus.

The Italian news source state that Juve have made an offer worth £19million for the versatile attacker, who is ready to join newcomers, Di Maria, Pogba and Bremer at the club.

Apart from Mane, Klopp has also lost experienced attackers like Minamino and Origi. On the other hand, Diogo Jota is currently out injured and Nunez may take time to settle.

Therefore, we cannot really afford to lose Roberto Firmino, who earns £9.3m-a-year (The Mirror), this summer unless an adequate replacement is signed.

Our No. 9 is one of the most loved players at Anfield, he has served us well and no one can blame him if he wants to play regular football at the club level to take part in the World Cup.