Liverpool superstar, Roberto Firmino, is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story (via Corriere dello Sport) claiming that Juventus are close to the Selecao forward, who is willing to move to Italy.

News – Blow for Liverpool as £70m star is willing to agree deal with Manchester United

As per another report, exclusively covered by Calcio Mercato, Firmino’s agency, Rogon, is looking to take him away from the Reds so that he can push for a place in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to sell their prized asset if the asking fee of £25.2million (30 million euros) is met.

Juve could imagine a 4-2-3-1 formation in which Bobby would play in the No.10 role with Vlahovic as the main center forward and the likes of Chiesa and Di Maria on the flanks.

However, it is reported that the Old Lady can only complete the deal for a figure of around 20 million euros at max.

Jurgen Klopp has recently confirmed his stance on transfers. He told Sky (via The Mirror):

“If nobody wants to leave, we are done. Or if a bad injury comes in, I don’t hope so. But Liverpool fans can now start focusing on other things,“

Thus far, Firmino has earned 55-caps for the senior national side but it must be remembered that he has not made a single appearance for the 5-time World Champions in the last 12 months.

Have your say – Who should Klopp sign if Bobby does end up leaving Liverpool?