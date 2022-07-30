4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Man City – Community Shield

FA Cup winners, Liverpool, will collide against Premier League champions, Man City, in the Community Shield contest. Who will come out on top today?

The Reds have never won the Community Shield under Jurgen Klopp. They lost against the Sky Blues in 2019 and then vs Arsenal in 2020.

As far as the team news is concerned, Kelleher and Alisson are sidelined with injuries and therefore, we can expect Adrian to start in the goal.

In front of the Spanish center half, the likes of Matip and Van Dijk could start in the central defense. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson may feature in the fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Fabinho may start as the main defensive midfielder and in front of the Brazilian, Thiago and skipper Henderson could feature.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mohamed Salah may feature on the right wing and Luis Diaz will likely start on the left flank.

Big money signing, Darwin Nunez, may get the nod to start as the lone center forward up front. Jota is out injured and Firmino would probably feature on the bench.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man City: