Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio, for quite some time and his name is once again in the focus.

Last month, AS reported that the Reds have tabled a contract offer worth 6 million euros per season to sign the La Roja star, who is valued at £33.6million by the Los Blancos.

Today, Mundo Deportivo have covered a story and stated that Liverpool are one of the clubs who could move in to finally sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Keeping in view that his contract will expire next year in June, Asensio could end up leaving the Bernabeu outfit in the current transfer window

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that apart from Liverpool, Milan and the Magpies, Man United have also joined the race to hire his services.

Last season, Asensio featured in 42 games under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and directly contributed in 14 goals (12 goals and 2 assists).

However, the versatile playmaker only started 19 games in the Spanish La Liga and just 2 in the UEFA Champions League.

Apart from Copa Del Rey, the La Roja attacker has won every major prize multiple times with Real Madrid but regular football has been an issue for years.

The former Mallorca loanee is naturally a right winger and at Anfield, we do not have depth in the position as there is no one to cover for Mohamed Salah.

We are yet to replace the likes of Shaqiri and Wilson and in such a scenario, an experienced player like Asensio would be a decent addition.

However, after warming the bench at the Bernabeu, the Spaniard would not really like to warm the bench at Anfield as Salah is irreplaceable on the right flank.