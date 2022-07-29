Liverpool have been consistently linked with Matheus Nunes this month and today, we have an update coming from Portugal.

According to a story covered by Correio da Manha (press image provided below), Wolves have now moved in with a formal offer to sign the midfielder from Sporting CP.

News – Report – Liverpool prepared to agree £25.2million fee to secure star exit

The total offer has pleased the management of the Liga Nos club and they would have liked to discuss the payment terms but the player is not convinced and has refused to go to the West Midlands side.

It is reported that among the clubs interested, Nunes prefers to wait for an offer from the side that will be playing in the Champions League.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder, who has a release clause of £50.4million in his contract.

The Reds and the Sky Blues can offer Champions League football next term but CM Jornal report that for now, the Premier League giants have not made any offer and the only bid to arrive has been from Wolves.

Few days back, we covered a story (via JN) stating that the Reds want to lure the midfielder, who earns around a million euros a year.

CdM claim that Bruno Lage’s side have offered Nunes a five-year deal that will make him earn 2.2 million euros a year. Still, the player does not want to move to the Molineux.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in with an offer to sign Matheus Nunes?