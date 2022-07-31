Liverpool willing to agree deal soon to sign £80million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Jude Bellingham for a long time and the reports going on in the media are highly positive.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Reds have been trying to lure the England international but Dortmund made it clear that the player is not for sale this summer.

News – Liverpool prepare bid to secure signing of £50.3million forward – Report

A week ago, Football Insider reported that the Merseysiders are working on an early deal to sign the Three Lions midfielder in the summer of 2023.

More recently, the news source have revealed that a deal could be struck in a matter of weeks. It is reported that Liverpool are willing to secure an agreement that would see the 19-year-old move to Anfield as early as January.

Klopp has an aging midfield at his disposal with veterans like Thiago, Milner and skipper Henderson around.

Guinean international, Naby Keita, has been highly injured prone and recently, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for a few weeks due to injury.

Therefore, things in the center of the park must be reinforced sooner rather than later.

Bellingham is one of the most complete box-to-box midfielders around and he has been sensational for Dortmund since moving to Germany from Birmingham City.

The £80million-rated midfielder (The Athletic) can play in the No.6, No.8 and No.10 positions and last term, he scored 6 goals and provided no fewer than 14 assists in all competitions for BvB.

If Klopp can bring in Bellingham in the winter, it would be a massive boost for the squad for the second half of the campaign.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.