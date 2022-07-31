Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez scored his first goal to seal the Community Shield victory over Man City yesterday. The Uruguayan was absolutely ecstatic.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds want to further strengthen their strike force by luring Marcos Leonardo from Santos.

News – £50.4million star prefers to wait for Liverpool offer to agree move – Correio da Manha

According to Bolavip, Liverpool are preparing to bid to sign the 19-year-old forward, who is one of the rising stars of Brazilian football.

The Reds were mainly interested in Palmeiras’ starlet, Endrick, who is on the radar of top European clubs. However, the news source have mentioned that now, they have switched their focus on Leonardo and want to secure his signing before the competition gets heavy.

It is reported that the exit of the teenage sensation will be discussed with more force by Santos once the offer has officially arrived.

The youngster’s current contract with the South American club will expire in December 2026 and it has a release clause (Liverpool Echo) of 60 million euros (£50.3million).

In the last campaign, Leonardo started 35 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 20 goals for Santos (15 goals and 5 assists).

For now, Liverpool have striking options like Nunez, Firmino and Jota but sooner or later, they will have to replace veteran Bobby at Anfield.

The Samba star is perhaps our third choice forward and he has been linked with a move to Italian club, Juventus, this summer.

In your view, should the Reds secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo?