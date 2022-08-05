Liverpool won the Community Shield contest 3-1 against Manchester City and will now kick start their new Premier League campaign vs Fulham.

The Reds will collide against the Cottagers in the early kick-off tomorrow and should be considered favorites to earn all three points.

News – Klopp wants Liverpool to submit quick bid to sign £275,000 a week star – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make two changes in the team that started last weekend vs the Sky Blues.

Alisson Becker has returned to training and the Brazilian international should replace Spaniard, Adrian, to start in the goal.

With Ibrahima Konate set to miss the start of the new season, Joel Matip could feature in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk in front of the Samba shot-stopper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who scored a goal vs City, and Andy Robertson, who provided an assist against Guardiola’s men, should start in the fullback positions.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the likes of Fabinho, Thiago and skipper Henderson would probably get the nod to feature.

In the attacking third, Darwin Nunez should replace Roberto Firmino to start as the main center forward up front.

On the other hand, the likes of Diaz and Salah will likely be deployed on the flanks. The Egyptian superstar has scored on the opening Match Day in each of the last five PL campaigns. Will he extend that record? Only time will tell.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Fulham: