Liverpool need to improve the depth of their wide attacking positions and as per reports, Klopp wants to hire the services of Leroy Sane.

According to Spanish outlet, Nacional, the German manager has no doubt that the Bayern Munich star would be an extraordinary reinforcement. He wants Liverpool to submit a bid as soon as possible to sign him.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to sign £66.8million playmaker – Contact already made

Sane proved his worth in the Premier League with Man City and won every major domestic title under the management of Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old, who can play on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder, regularly scored and created goals in the last campaign for Bayern Munich. However, he was not a regular starter.

In the league, the Kaiser only started 22 games, scored 7 goals and provided as many assists. In the Champions League, he started 9 games and directly contributed in 12 goals (6 goals and 6 assists).

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the arrival of a versatile winger like Mane could impact Sane’s playing time at the Allianz and he is seriously considering the option of leaving the Bundesliga.

It is reported that a bid close to 55 million euros (£46million) would be needed to sign the 45-capped international from the German champions.

His current contract with the Bavarians will expire in the summer of 2025 and he earns a salary of 17 million euros a season i.e. around £275,000 a week (Vermoegen Magazin).

Liverpool have offloaded versatile attackers like Mane, Origi and Minamino this summer and lured players like Nunez and Carvalho, who mainly play through the center.

Klopp does not have any natural winger good enough to cover for Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on the flanks. In such a scenario, a proven quality star like Leroy Sane would be a top addition.

In your view, should Liverpool submit a bid worth £46million to sign him?