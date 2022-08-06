Liverpool are linked with quality midfielders and the latest name in the limelight is that of Ismael Bennacer.

According to a report covered by Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool can soon make a bid to hire the services of the Algerian international from AC Milan.

News – Liverpool blow as Man Utd are prepared to agree fee to sign £42m target – Report

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds intend to strengthen things in the center of the park and could move in with an offer worth 40 million euros.

Bennacer’s current contract with the Rossoneri will expire in 2024 and CMW claim that it has a release clause of 50 million euros (£42.2million).

The 24-year-old played a key role in helping AC Milan win the Serie A title last season. The African star can play in multiple midfield positions but mainly, he is a play breaker.

Last term, he featured in 31 league games under Stefan Pioli, who utilized him effectively in the defensive midfield role. He scored 2 goals and provided an assist for the Italians.

For the senior national side, so far, Bennacer has made 39 appearances and he was a key member of the squad that won the African Cup of Nations back in 2019. The Algerian provided the decisive assist to win the competition for his nation.

Scenario at Anfield

Liverpool already have one of the best play breakers in the world in the form of Fabinho. The Brazilian international is irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

When he is absent, the likes of Thiago and captain, Jordan Henderson, have proved to be effective in the No.6 role as well. Therefore, we have enough quality and depth as far as the DM position is concerned.

What the Reds really need is a box-to-box midfielder, who can be an energetic presence in the center and also score/create goals on regular basis.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their midfield?