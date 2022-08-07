After a dismal display in their opening Premier League game, it is evident that Liverpool need to improve their midfield in the current transfer window.

Thiago Alcantara has joined the list of injured players and we clearly lack quality and depth in the center of the park. If the department is not reinforced this summer, then we may have to forget about winning the PL title.

News – Liverpool have agreed £39million terms, £60,000 a week raise for Anfield star

The Merseysiders have been linked with several top-quality midfielders and once again, the name of Marcelo Brozovic is in the focus.

Last year, the Anfield club were interested in luring the Croatian international (Calcio Mercato – Inter Live) from Inter Milan but eventually, he ended up signing a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

More recently, Calcio Mercato Web have reported that Liverpool are preparing an offer to finally sign the 29-year-old star, who is one of the best midfielders in the Serie A.

The Italian news source have mentioned that to improve the financial situation, Inter may sacrifice Brozovic and in such a scenario, the Reds could offer Keita or Firmino in a swap deal to lure the holding midfield star.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man won the Serie A title under Conte in the 2020-21 campaign. Moreover, last term, he won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup under the management of Inzaghi.

Apart from being a solid play breaker, he also helped in the attack as he scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions.

Brozovic was a key member of the Croatian national side that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup. So far, he has made 74 appearances for his nation and it will not come as any surprise to see him at the World Cup in Qatar this year.

The Serie A star’s current contract at the San Siro will expire in the summer of 2026 and he earns a gross salary of around £195,000 a week (Calcio e Finanza).

In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally secure his signing?