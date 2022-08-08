Liverpool are in a desperate need to reinforce their midfield and once again, the name of Matheus Nunes is in the limelight.

As per Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Sporting CP and he would like to join a top club in the Premier League.

The well-known Portuguese media outlet state that the Seleccao midfielder has rejected a ‘contract of a lifetime’ from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

CM Jornal believe Nunes wants to wait for a proposal of a big English side and is willing to agree a move to Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United.

Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, wants to get the best out of the midfielder this season. However, he is aware that if an offer from a top PL club arrives, then he will have to sell as the player will have the opportunity to earn a lot.

The Lions are hoping to hold onto the prized asset until at least the winter transfer window. English giants can sign him for a big fee if he performs well at the World Cup.

CdM claim that for now, the £50.5million release clause is the reference point for the suitors and the Liga Nos side would like to increase it.

Nunes was part of the squad that won the Primeira Liga title in the 2020-21 campaign. Moreover, last season, he directly contributed in 9 goals in all competitions.

Last night, in the opening league fixture of the new campaign, the 8-capped Portuguese provided an assist in a contest that ended 3-3 vs Braga.

At Anfield, Liverpool have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet. Naby Keita missed the game against Fulham due to illness and Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring injury vs the Cottagers.

It must be remembered that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is already out with a long-term injury. In such a situation, the Reds must move in to sign a top midfielder before the closure of the summer transfer window.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £50.5million to sign Matheus Nunes?