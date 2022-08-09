Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Villarreal winger, Yeremy Pino, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Reds and Arsenal are preparing to attack to sign the 19-year-old playmaker and the Yellow Submarine are waiting for an offer to arrive soon.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the El Madrigal outfit expect a bid worth £34m-£42m (40-50 million euros) to be made by Liverpool or the Gunners for their prized asset.

Such an offer would solve the economic problems of the La Liga side since it would be the highest transfer in the history of the club.

Villarreal have faced such situations before and the Madrid-based outlet claim they will allow Pino to make the final decision.

Back in 2011, they agreed a fee worth 21 million euros with Malaga for Santi Cazorla and last year, an offer worth 50 million euros from Tottenham was accepted for Pau Torres.

The difference was that Cazorla decided to leave, on the other hand, Torres opted to stay and play in the Champions League.

So, it is reported that a bid of £34m-£42m from Liverpool or Arsenal would be accepted and the teenage winger will then decide whether he wants to leave or stay.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool lack depth in the wide attacking positions as there is no one good enough to cover for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Against Fulham, in the second half, the Colombian was replaced by Fabio Carvalho, who is naturally a central attacking midfielder.

Pino is mainly a right winger but he can effectively play on the left flank and even as a secondary forward. In the 2021-22 campaign, the youngster directly contributed in 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists) in all competitions under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Last term, he experienced Champions League football for the first time in his career and unlike Arsenal, Liverpool can offer him the chance to play in Europe’s elite competition this season.

In your opinion, should the Reds move to secure the signing of Yeremy Pino?