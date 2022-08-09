If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield side are looking to sign a top playmaker from a direct Premier League rival.

According to Spanish news source, Fichajes, Liverpool are one of the clubs bidding to sign Bernardo Silva from PL champions, Manchester City.

News – AS – Liverpool’s £34m-£42m bid would be accepted for winger

The news source have mentioned that the former Monaco man has made it clear he wants to leave and the situation has led the Cityzens to accept offers for the Portuguese international.

Man City are preparing for the arrival of bids and for now, apart from the Reds, the likes of Barcelona and French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in the Seleccao star.

It is reported that the Sky Blues expect to get a fee of around 80 million euros (£67.5million) from the sale of the 27-year-old.

Bernardo Silva is one of the most versatile playmakers in the Premier League. Under the management of Pep Guardiola, he has excelled in the central midfield, central attacking midfield, as a False No. 9 and even on the right flank.

Liverpool do need to improve their midfield and the depth of the attacking department and a versatile star like the Portuguese would be an ideal addition.

Last season, in all competitions, the £150,000 a week player (The Mail) featured in multiple positions and directly contributed in 20 goals (13 goals and 7 assists).

Man City let Raheem Sterling join Chelsea and sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal this summer.

Silva has regularly started for Guardiola and is a key star at the Etihad. Do you think the Spanish manager would allow him to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield?