As per the latest reports going on in the Spanish media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Villarreal attacker, Yeremy Pino.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story (via AS) claiming that the Reds are preparing to attack to sign the 4-capped international from the La Liga club, who would accept a bid of around 40 to 50 million euros.

Another source from Spain, El Periodico Mediterraneo (news image provided below) have revealed that minimum, a fee of 45 million euros (£38million) would be needed to sign Pino this summer.

The Barcelona-based news outlet claim the Yellow Submarine need a major sale to balance the books this summer and they expect a great offer to arrive from the Premier League for the La Roja starlet.

Villarreal, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, have shielded him with a massive clause worth 80 million euros (raised from 35 million euros) but El Periodico claim that the market price is different.

If Pino, who is wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal, says ‘Yes”, the club chairman, Fernando Roig, would allow him to leave if he receives an offer worth £38million.

The Gunners and the Reds have already improved their strike force by adding stars like Jesus and Nunez respectively. Now, they look to improve the wide attacking positions.

In the opening Premier League game against Fulham, Salah was average in the first half and Diaz was nowhere to be found in the second. However, Klopp did not have anyone good enough on the bench to come in and impact the game from the flanks.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Merseysiders missed Sadio Mane last weekend and they must act swiftly to strengthen the offense.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £38million to sign Yeremy Pino?