Liverpool FC Total Transfer Market Value In The Past 3 Seasons

The transfer market, for many, is one of the most exciting aspects of being a football fan. It certainly brings a lot of rumours, speculations, and excitement among fans. We all speculate which player would be the next to walk through the doors at our favourite football team, and there is nothing quite like comparing which teams have had a better transfer period.

Liverpool have been known to be masters of the transfer market, especially since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015. It seems like the Reds cannot do anything wrong when signing or selling a player. This is why the best bookmakers always place them among the favourites in any competition they are in.

With all that being said, let’s take a closer look at some of the values behind Liverpool’s impressive transfer statistics from the past three seasons.

The season after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions looked like an ideal one at first glance, especially after seeing the arrivals. Diogo Jota is one of the names that stand out, and the Portuguese forward has been a huge success at Anfield.

His success has been appreciated by the Liverpool hierarchy, as Jota was recently awarded a new contract. Apart from Diogo Jota, the club also managed to sign Thiago Alcantara for a cut-price deal for £25 million.

Tsimikas is another name in the transfer list of that season that stands out. The popular “Greek Scouser” is more than a decent deputy to Andy Robertson, and both seem to benefit from the competition.

Other names that arrived in the season in January are Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak (loan). Both of them are no longer at the club, as they were primarily signed due to the mounting injury problems at the back.

When it comes to the outgoings that season, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana stand out. The Croatian left for Zenit, while Lallana cut short his injury-hit Liverpool career with a move to Brighton.

The 2020/21 transfer market was not the most profitable one for Liverpool in terms of money spent and received. The club spent £71 million while receiving £14,5 million for outgoings.

The 2020/21 season was a big disappointment as Liverpool only managed to secure fourth place in the Premier League. The club needed to strengthen the squad, and understandably, the first and only piece of business that summer was the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

The big French centre-back arrived to address the defensive problems Klopp faced the season prior. Konate has once again been a success in the club, with him quickly becoming a fan favourite in his debut season.

The following winter, Liverpool acted quickly to sign Luis Diaz from Porto, who was originally meant to be a transfer target the next summer. As interest from Spurs intensified, Liverpool acted quickly and secured his services.

When it comes to outgoings, Harry Wilson secured a permanent transfer to Fulham, with Xherdan Shaqiri quickly following with a move to Lyon in the French league. Wijnaldum was also a notable name, as the fan favourite left for free to PSG after failing to agree a new contract at Anfield.

All in all, in the 2021/22 season, Liverpool spent £73.5 million on transfers, while receiving £25 million from departures. Once again, not a profitable transfer period for money spent and received.

Finally, we get to Liverpool’s transfer activities this summer. It has been a turbulent summer, to say the least, at Anfield. First, the club and fans were shocked to hear that Sadio Mane left the club after six brilliant seasons, winning all trophies available.

Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams followed shortly after with moves to Monaco and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Liverpool responded quickly and decisively to losing these stars. After Mane completed his move to Bayern Munich, Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a £63 million deal that can rise, if add-ons are activated.

Fabio Carvalho was also signed from Fulham, with the exciting youngster looking like a young Philippe Coutinho, and that can only mean good news for Liverpool. Neco Williams was replaced by Calvin Ramsay, who will look to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back position.

At the moment of writing, the money that Liverpool splashed this summer is £72.5 million, while the outgoings have gotten the Reds £68.2 million, which is a significant rise compared to recent years.