Liverpool’s midfield was all over the place against Fulham and after Thiago’s injury, they really need to reinforce the department this summer.

A few days ago, we covered a story (via CMW) claiming that the Reds are preparing an offer to sign Marcelo Brozovic this summer.

Yesterday, Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below) talked about Liverpool’s interest in the Croatian international and claimed the Merseysiders have not submitted any official offer as yet.

In fact, the Italian news source have revealed that the Nerazzurri have not received any sort of proposal for the defensive midfielder.

As far as Inter Milan’s stance is concerned, Brozovic is a key part of Inzaghi’s squad and cannot be sold in the current transfer window. CdS claim the manager does not want to deal with the problems of replacing important players.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old star agreed a new contract worth £195,000 a week (Calcio e Finanza) until 2026 and it is not surprising that the-three time European Cup winners want to hold on to him.

Liverpool do need to strengthen their midfield and Brozovic is a quality play breaker but the question is, do they really need a holding midfield star?

At the moment, Fabinho is our main defensive midfielder and the South American has been brilliant over the years under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Moreover, even captain Henderson has proved to be effective in the holding midfield role whenever needed.

The Reds mainly lack creativity in the center of the park and the situation could be worse with Spanish maestro, Thiago, out injured.

