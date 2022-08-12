Liverpool have been linked with Croatian international and Inter Milan star, Marcelo Brozovic, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last week, Italian news source, CMW, claimed that the Reds are preparing a move to hire the services of the Nerazzurri midfielder this summer.

News – West Ham submit £30million bid but player prefers Liverpool move – Report

Three days ago, Corriere dello Sport talked about the interest from the Merseysiders and revealed that no official proposal has been received by the Serie A giants as yet.

Today, Spanish news source, Fichajes, have claimed that Liverpool have been closely following the situation for some time and are willing to launch an offer in the last days of the transfer window to sign the former Dinamo Zagreb player.

It is reported that the Reds have started to make a move and are soon able to offer a three-year deal to sign Brozovic. It would initially be a contract for two seasons with an option to extend for a further year.

Despite signing a four-year deal (Calcio e Finanza) with Inter – net 6.5 million euros per season (£106,000 a week) – earlier this year, he could end up leaving the San Siro outfit. The likes of Manchester United and PSG are also linked with the Croatian.

The 2018 World Cup finalist has won every major domestic prize in Italy and last season, in the Champions League Round of 16, he put in a fantastic performance against Liverpool at Anfield.

Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita is back from injury and could feature vs Palace but the injury-prone Guinean has not been able to justify his huge price tag and has remained inconsistent.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was impressive in his first campaign under Jurgen but since getting injured against Roma (2018), he has never been the same player for the Reds and currently, the English midfielder is out injured.

Last but not the least, Thiago Alcantara is another player with consistent fitness issues. Since joining us in 2020, he has never managed to complete a single campaign without spending considerable time on the treatment table.

In the opening league contest vs Fulham this term, the Spaniard suffered a hamstring problem and is not expected to return soon.

It is clear that Liverpool must strengthen the midfield before the closure of the summer transfer window. Should they offer a contract to lure Marcelo Brozovic?