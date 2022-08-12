Matheus Nunes is consistently linked with a move to Premier League and the latest reports indicate that West Ham have moved in to sign the Liverpool target.

As per today’s version of Record (press image provided below), the Hammers have submitted a bid worth 35 million euros (£30million) to hire the services of the Portuguese international.

News – Liverpool can agree £33.8million initial fee before deadline – Player’s situation uncertain – Record

The famous news source have mentioned that the London side have formalized an offer of 30 million euros fixed fee and 5 million euros in add-ons.

Sporting CP have made it clear that they will only sell the 23-year-old central midfielder if a fee of 50 million euros is received.

The Seleccao star is also wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers but the player has already rejected a move to the Molineux. Like Wolves, even West Ham will not take part in Europe’s premier competition this season.

Two days back, we covered a story (via CdM) claiming that Nunes wants to move to a Premier League side that can offer Champions League football, and Liverpool, who are preparing an offer, fulfill the requirement.

Moreover, The Daily Mirror have also recently reported that the 8-capped midfielder wants to play in the CL and his preferred destination is Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will eventually submit an official offer to secure the signature of the footballer to improve their midfield department.

Nunes is mainly a CM but Correio da Manha have referred to him as an “attacker”. Moreover, yesterday, Record reported that Ruben Amorim would move for a “forward” if the Portuguese leaves the Lions.

The versatile star has the ability to link the midfield to the attack, contributes to dominate things in the center and in the absence of injured Thiago, we need a midfielder like him.

In your opinion, should Liverpool submit an offer to sign Matheus Nunes?