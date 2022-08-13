Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders this summer and the latest name in the lime light is that of Luka Sucic.

With key players injured, the Anfield club have to reinforce the midfield and reports indicate that now, they want to hire the services of the young Crotian international from RB Salzburg.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten (news image provided below), the Reds want to reinforce their midfield department and are looking to secure the signing of Sucic.

The 19-year-old was highly impressive in the victory (1-0) over Liverpool last month and Jurgen Klopp was not disappointed by the youngster’s performance.

The news source have mentioned that Sucic will eventually be the next big talent to leave the Austrian side to move to a big club in Europe. Like Sesko, his departure is likely at the end of the current campaign.

It is reported that with key Liverpool players approaching their 30s and captain Henderson already a veteran, Klopp is looking to freshen up things in the center of the park, which is why the teenage Croatian is on the radar at Anfield.

Sucic can effectively play in the CM and CAM roles and last season, he scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for Salzburg.

Apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in luring the midfielder, who has already made 3 appearances for the senior national side.

Moreover, Newcastle have also been linked with the versatile starlet, who is valued (Football Transfers) at around 20 million euros (£17million) and his current contract will expire in 2025.

