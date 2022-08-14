Three changes as Liverpool prepare for first win – Strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup

After a disappointing draw against Fulham, Liverpool prepare to earn their first win of the season when they collide against Crystal Palace at Anfield tomorrow night.

The Eagles were beaten in their own backyard by Arsenal on opening night and will face the Reds, who need to step up to earn all three points.

News – £48m player rejects new contract with desire to join Liverpool – Meia Hora

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make three changes to the squad that started vs the Cottagers last weekend.

Ibrahima Konate is still out injured and now Matip’s availability is also a doubt. In such a scenario, Joe Gomez could return to partner Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

Kostas Tsimikas could be back but Robertson and Trent should retain their fullback positions for Liverpool.

Midfielders like Jones, Ox and Thiago are out injured but the Reds have been boosted with the return of Naby Keita.

The Guinean international may return to the starting XI and partner Fabinho and skipper, Henderson, in the center.

As far as the attack is concerned, Roberto Fimrino is in line to make his 200th start in the Premier League but after an average display vs Fulham, it is time to hand Darwin Nunez his first start.

The Uruguayan center forward must feature in the No.9 role and the likes of Salah and Diaz would start on the flanks again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Palace: