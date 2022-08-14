With Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured, Liverpool desperately need to strengthen things in the midfield.

As per retired footballer and current pundit, Kevin Campbell, the Reds should move in to lure Youri Tielemans as he who would like to join the Anfield club and can improve Klopp’s team.

News – £48m player rejects new contract with desire to join Liverpool – Meia Hora

The Arsenal legend recently told Football Insider:

“I’m sure Tielemans would be interested in a move to Liverpool. When you look at Thiago, his game and what he brings to Liverpool, Tielemans could go someway to replacing that. Thiago brings craft to that Liverpool midfield. Tielemans brings that as well.“

“He could also add goals to that side. He would give Liverpool another dimension, if was he to go to Anfield.“

The Reds lack quality, depth and creativity in the center of the park at the moment and a versatile star like Tielemans, who can play anywhere in the midfield, would be a quality addition.

The Belgian international can effectively play as a deep lying playmaker, creative central midfielder and also as an attacking midfielder if needed.

Last season, the 25-year-old started 29 games in the Premier League for Leicester City and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

His current contract with the King Power outfit will expire in less than a year and the Foxes are now willing to let him leave for a fee of £25million (ES).

In your view, should the Merseysiders submit a bid to sign the former Monaco midfielder before the closure of the summer transfer window?