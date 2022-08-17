Liverpool have been interested in Matheus Cunha for some time and now reports suggest that Manchester United are pressing to sign the Brazilian international.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Reds moved in to inquire about hiring the services of the Atletico Madrid star but he is now wanted by the Old Trafford club.

News – Fabrizio Romano: £41.9m+ fee needed to sign ‘top’ attacker, wanted by Liverpool

The Madrid based source report that Man Utd are ready to make bid worth 50 million euros (£41.9m) to sign the South American center forward.

However, the Rojiblancos have refused to negotiate and will only sell their prized asset if the release clause in his contract is activated.

Cunha moved to the Wanda Metropolitano from Hertha Berlin last year and as per Sport, his contract, which is due to expire in 2026, has got an exit clause of 80 million euros (£67m).

The Catalan news outlet claim Atletico Madrid are inflexible and on the other hand, even the 23-year-old striker has refused to move to Man United.

Cunha scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions last season but the Brazilian star was mainly a bench warmer as he only started eight games in the Spanish League.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, in the opening La Liga fixture, the former Bundesliga man was only brought on in the 83rd minute against Getafe.

Man United are bottom of the PL and cannot offer Champions League football, therefore, it is not surprising that the player does not want to join them.

Back in January, AS reported that Liverpool made an official offer to sign Matheus Cunha, who was even tempted to move to Anfield, but the Colchoneros decided not to sell.

In your view, should Jurgen Klopp move in again to sign him?