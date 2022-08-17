Liverpool desperately need to reinforce their midfield and they have been heavily linked with England international, Jude Bellingham.

The Dortmund star is valued at around £80million and the German side would not like to lose him in the current transfer window (The Athletic).

Liverpool have a habit of waiting for the right player and Jurgen Klopp has recently revealed that the Reds will only move in to sign the right midfielder.

As per former Anfield star and current pundit, Jamie Redknapp, it does feel like eventually, Bellingham will join the Merseysiders.

However, he believes Klopp really needs to strengthen things in the center immediately and must move to lure the Three Lions player in the current transfer window. The 49-year-old told talkSPORT:

“They said they are not going to go into the market, but I think they should and try and find a way to sign Jude Bellingham.”

“It does feel like it will happen in time that he goes to Liverpool, but sometimes it is a case of needs must.”

“Thiago has already picked up a hamstring injury, and you’ve got James Milner and Jordan Henderson who aren’t young men anymore. Sometimes you have to get into the market as you don’t want to fall behind too quickly.”

Last season, the 19-year-old, who is an energetic box-to-box midfielder, directly contributed in 20 goals (6 goals and 14 assists) in all competitions for BvB.

In the current campaign, thus far, the teenage sensation has made three appearances and scored a goal for the Bundesliga giants.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to sign Bellingham before the closure of the summer transfer window?