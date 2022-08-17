Liverpool looking to sign £37.8million player – Journalist

After just a couple of games in the Premier League, it is evident that the Liverpool squad is not good enough and big enough to compete with Manchester City.

Midfield is aging and multiple players are out injured but now even the attack is a problem with all center forwards, Nunez (suspended), Jota (injured) and Firmino (injured) unavailable.

The Reds must sign a top midfielder and a versatile attacker to strengthen the team. As far as the offense is concerned, the name of Yeremy Pino is on the radar.

Earlier this month, El Periodico Mediterraneo reported that the Anfield club are interested in the Villarreal attacker, who is rated at around 45 million euros (£37.8million).

Now, even famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are looking to sign the teenage starlet. The Italian stated (Here We Go).

“Many questions on Yeremy Pino. We have many rumors, he’s one of many players followed by Arsenal, but also by other clubs, for example, I am told that Chelsea have been tracking Pino and now they are on Gordon. Pino is a player they have been watching for a long time.”

“Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Pino many, many times in the past year. Top English clubs have been following him.”

As mentioned above, at the moment, the Reds do not have any top striker available. On the other hand, it must be noted that there is no one good enough to cover Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the wide attacking positions.

Pino is a rising star of Spanish football and he can play anywhere in the attacking third. In your opinion, should Klopp move in to hire his services?