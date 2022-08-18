Liverpool midfield is already in crisis and the latest reports suggest that the Anfield club could face more trouble.

Thiago, Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain are out injured. Now, Naby Keita is not willing to sign a new contract and is looking to leave.

Back in June, The Athletic revealed that the Reds are working to agree fresh terms with the Guinean international, who currently earns around £120,000 a week (The Mirror).

However, the African star has other ideas. As per renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations are currently on hold.

The Merseysiders plan to hold on to him but they would sell him if a huge offer arrives. The Italian transfer expert stated (Caught Offside):

“I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing. Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution,”

“Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield. Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club,”

I do not think that the complaints made by the 27-year-old are justified. There are two main reasons why he has not regularly played under Jurgen Klopp. One, he has been highly injury prone and two, he has been highly inconsistent whenever given the chance.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Keita spent majority of the time on the treatment table due to an ankle injury and only started 7 games in the PL.

On the other hand, last season, he started 14 games in the league, had hamstring and knee concerns and failed to consistently perform well when fit.

This term, the former Leipzig man missed the opening PL game of the season due to illness and was an unused substitute against Palace.

Whether Liverpool sell him or not, they must move in to sign a midfielder to reinforce the department. In your view, should the Reds opt to offload the Guinean if they receive a huge offer?