Liverpool should move in to strengthen their midfield department before the transfer deadline ends next month.

Brazilian starlet, Joao Gomes, has been linked with the Anfield club ever since he confirmed that his desire is to play for Liverpool. The 21-year-old midfielder has even rejected multiple contract offers from Flamengo.

News – Liverpool looking to sign £37.8million player – Journalist

Yesterday, O Dia covered a story and stated (press image provided below) that the youngster is having a fantastic 2022 season for the Brazilian and is in the focus of top clubs in Europe.

The South American news source claim that Gomes could end up securing a move to Liverpool after admitting that it would be a dream for him to play for the Reds.

It is reported that even Manchester United have probed the conditions to hire the services of the versatile midfielder.

His current contract with Flamengo will expire on December 31, 2025 and he could cost around 300 million Brazilian liras i.e. around £48.2million (Diario do Fla).

Scenario at Anfield

Last month. Jurgen Klopp claimed that in case of any emergency, Liverpool will move to reinforce the squad. He told Sky Sports:

“If nobody wants to leave, we are done. Or if a bad injury comes in. I don’t hope so. But Liverpool fans can now start focusing on other things,”

Two years ago, the Merseysiders faced a terrible injury situation in the central defense. They were top at Christmas but did not adequately reinforce the squad. So, they ended the season without any trophy and only qualified for the CL on the final day.

Now, we are facing multiple injury concerns in the center of the park and lately, reports have suggested that Naby Keita is looking to leave the club. It is high time the owners splash the cash to sign a quality midfielder before the window closes on September 1st.