Manchester United have perhaps solved their midfield conundrum by agreeing a deal for world class star, Casemiro.

On the other hand, injuries are adding up at Anfield but Liverpool have not acted to reinforce things in the center of the park. In my opinion they must move in to lure a versatile midfielder like Youri Tielemans.

Fabinho is our main defensive midfielder and he is irreplaceable but right now, majority of our creative midfielders are out injured.

Jones and Ox are two attack-minded players and Thiago is the most creative CM, who can see the pass most midfielders can’t. In the absence of the trio, the Reds lack creativity and therefore, one-dimensional midfielders like Milner and Henderson have not been able to adequately support the attack.

In such a scenario, a flexible and crafty star, who can play multiple roles in the center, must be signed and Tielemans fits the bill. Moreover, the Merseysiders would not need to break the bank to get him.

The Belgian international is a proven quality Premier League player who has the ability to feature as a deep-lying playmaker, creative midfielder and even as an attacking midfielder if needed.

In the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old directly contributed in 15 goals for Leicester City and scored a sublime goal in the final to win the FA Cup for the Foxes. Last season, he directly contributed in 12 goals in all competitions under Brendan Rodgers.

Recently, former Gunner, Kevin Campbell, claimed that the 52-capped star would be interested in moving to Anfield. Like Thiago, he brings craft to the midfield and can give Liverpool another dimension (Football Insider).

Tielemans’ future with the King Power outfit has been up in the air for some time. His contract will expire next summer and Leicester could offload him for just £25million (Evening Standard), a bargain in my opinion.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £25million to sign the former Anderlecht player?