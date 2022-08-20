Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders and the latest name in the focus is that of Moises Caicedo of Brighton.

According to Studio Football, the 20-year-old has got a firm offer from Manchester United but he does not feel like moving to Old Trafford.

Based on the information gathered by journalist, Maria Jose Flores, the Ecuadorian source revealed the Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing the midfielder. Even the Merseysiders are readying a move to hire his services this summer.

It is reported that Liverpool are preparing to offer a fee worth 50 million euros (£42.3million) to lure Caicedo from the Seagulls.

Brighton have already sold key players like Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) and Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), so they would not really like to lose another important member, especially after making a strong start to the season.

Caicedo mainly warmed the bench in the last campaign under Potter but he started the last eight games in the league and impressed big time.

The youngster put in solid performances in the victories over Arsenal, Spurs, Wolves, Manchester United and West Ham United.

This term, he played for full 90 minutes in yet another win over Man United. On the other hand, he was brilliant in the DM role vs Newcastle United and helped the team keep a clean sheet.

At Anfield, Liverpool are mainly missing attack-minded players in the center and I do not think that they need to reinforce the holding midfield position.

Instead, Klopp should move in to lure a creative midfielder before the closure of the window. What do you think?