Liverpool have been consistently linked with Jude Bellingham and reports going on in the media are interesting.

As per The Daily Mail, the England international is expected to join the Merseysiders next summer and that is why they are ready to let Keita leave for free in 2023 instead of selling him now.

News – O Dia – Liverpool could secure signing of £48.2million midfielder

However, three weeks ago, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool are willing to secure a deal that will see the player move to Anfield in the January transfer window.

Keeping in view the current midfield crisis, it will be fair to say that Jurgen Klopp needs the services of the Borussia Dortmund star now.

With Thiago out injured, the Reds lack creativity in the center of the park and depth is also a major concern with Jones and Ox on the treatment table as well.

In such a situation, Liverpool must sign a box-to-box midfielder, who is energetic, can consistently press and more importantly, can regularly contribute in goals.

Bellingham directly contributed in 20 goals last season and is one of the most complete youngsters around as he can effectively play in the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 10 roles.

Former Anfield star, Jamie Redknapp has also urged the Reds to secure the signing of the 19-year-old star before the closure of the current transfer window or they will fall behind rivals (talkSPORT).

The Three Lions player’s current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2025 and he earns a salary of around £50,000-a-week (Bild).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.