After earning just two points from their opening two Premier League games, Liverpool need to reinforce key positions to challenge Man City for the title.

The Sky Blues have ample quality and depth in all departments, on the other hand, the Reds have a problematic midfield and an attack without depth.

News – Liverpool ready move to offer £42.3million fee for signing – Report

Kevin Campbell, has tipped Liverpool to secure the signing of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich. The former Arsenal player stated (Football Insider):

“I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh.“

“If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next. I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that. Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest. I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane“

The retired 52-year-old striker praised the quality of depth at the Etihad and urged Liverpool to match that in order to compete with Pep Guardiola’s men.

Last season was perhaps the first time Klopp had quality depth in the attacking third and the team went on to challenge for the quadruple.

However, with Mane, Origi and Minamino gone, the situation is different and we do not have anyone good enough to cover for Salah and Diaz in the wide offensive areas.

In such a situation, a proven Premier League player like Sane, who can play on either flank, would surely strengthen the squad.

The £278,000 a week star (Vermoegen Magazin) only started 22 games in the Bundesliga last season and in the current campaign, he is yet to start for Bayern.

In your view, should Liverpool move in with an offer to sign the German from the Bavarians?