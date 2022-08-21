Liverpool are searching for their first win and Man United are looking for their first points as the two most successful English clubs are set to collide at Old Trafford.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Reds will be without big money summer signing, Darwin Nunez, who was shown a straight red card in the last game vs Crystal Palace.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make at least three changes to the squad that started vs Patrick Vieira’s men last week.

In the absence of the Uruguayan center forward, Roberto Firmino is set to start with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the attack. Portuguese international, Diogo Jota, is still sidelined with injury.

At the back, the German manager has already confirmed that Joe Gomez will return to the starting XI. The Englishman should replace Nat Phillips to feature in the central defense with Van Dijk in front of Alisson.

Trent and Robbo will likely retain their fullback positions in the squad.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the good news is that Naby Keita has returned to full fitness and he should return to the starting XI.

The Guinean international could replace veteran James Milner to feature with Fabinho and Elliott in the center of the park. Skipper, Henderson would most likely feature on the bench again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man Utd: