Liverpool have started the new campaign in a dismal fashion and they must step up big time soon to have any chance of challenging for the Premier League title.

The Reds are currently dealing with multiple injury concerns and midfield, which used to be an engine under Klopp, is currently their weakest department.

News – El Diario – Liverpool after midfielder, were ready to offer £34million for signing

Veterans like Henderson and Milner started vs Manchester United in the last league game. The English duo were unable to consistently press and proved to be ineffective in the center.

This term, the midfielders have failed to help the attacking players and the bigger dilemma is that they have even created problems for the backline.

In such a scenario, Liverpool desperately need to sign a complete midfielder, who can play anywhere in the center of the park. One such player heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Jude Bellingham.

As per The Mail‘s Dominic King, the £50,000 a week Dortmund star (Bild) would be an ‘ideal’ signing for the Reds:

“In an ideal world, Liverpool would bring someone in now”

“Jude Bellingham would be an ideal acquisition but a deal of that nature will not get done in eight days. He will be a prime target in 12 months’ time.”

After the defeat against the Red Devils, former Anfield star, Stan Collymore urged the Reds to lure the teenage sensation:

“Go and get Bellingham now. Test Dortmund’s resolve with a chunky bid and get him in. It’s not just City that Liverpool have to worry about. North London is more settled and Chelsea will keep spending.”

“Make a statement, open the FSG vault and get some youthful dynamism in there”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will move in to actually sign a midfielder this summer. They really should.