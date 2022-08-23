El Diario – Liverpool after midfielder, were ready to offer £34million for signing

After winning the Community Shield against Manchester City in impressive fashion, Liverpool have been average in the Premier League.

Last night, the Reds suffered their first league defeat after 21 games and have got just 2 points on the table. After three games, they are already 7 points behind current league leaders, Arsenal.

Transfer: Gazzetta – Liverpool preparing for right time to sign £42.2million star

The Merseysiders are without key players like Thiago, Jota, Keita, Jones, Ox, Kelleher, Konate, Ramsay, Matip and Nunez (suspended). Klopp desperately needs to improve the squad and specifically the midfield.

Lately, we have been linked with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and there is another update on the story.

As per today’s version of El Diario (news image provided below), Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal are after the 20-year-old midfielder, who has been in top form for the Seagulls.

The Ecuadorian source have mentioned that Liverpool and United were ready to offer close to £34million (40 million euros) to lure the South American midfielder.

However, it seems likely that the youngster will end up staying with the Falmer Stadium outfit because United have strengthened their midfield by signing Casemiro. On the other hand, Klopp is interested in holding on to his current options.

Caicedo has impressed in every single game this season and was brilliant at the weekend in Brighton’s victory over West Ham United.

The Reds midfield is clearly in crisis. When you have to play 36-year-old James Milner for 70-odd minutes against arch-rivals, Man Utd, then the department seriously lacks quality and depth.

Liverpool were fighting on all fronts last season but if they desire to achieve the same this season then Klopp must be allowed to splash the cash to improve the midfield before the transfer window shuts down on 1st September.

Have your say – Who should the Reds sign to strengthen things in the center?