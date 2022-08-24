Liverpool desperately need to reinforce their midfield and the latest name in the lime light is that of Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine international’s future with Paris Saint-Germain has been uncertain for some time and he may end up leaving the French champions this summer.

News – Gazzetta – Liverpool preparing for right time to sign £42.2million star

According to a report covered by TNT Sports, Liverpool want to sign the South American midfielder to improve their midfield after Naby Keita also joined injured players on the treatment table.

The news source claim that the 28-year-old is also linked with a move to Italian giants, Juventus.

Paredes can effectively play in the central and defensive midfield roles. His current contract at the Parc de Princes will expire in 2024 and reports in Italy (Tutto Sport) suggest that he is valued at around 20 million euros (£16.8million).

So far, he has made 44 appearances for Argentina and was a key member of the squad that won the Copa America last year.

However, the former Roma man, who earns around £7.6million a year (Football Transfers), has never been able to regularly start for PSG.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he only started 16 games in the Ligue 1. Last term, he missed the majority of the campaign due to injury.

On the other hand, this season, so far, he has made 4 appearances in all competitions but featured for a total of 61 minutes and is yet to start under the management of new coach, Christophe Galtier.

Therefore, in all honesty, Leandro Paredes, would only be a stop-gap signing if Liverpool really move to secure his signature. He would not adequately strengthen the midfield. What do you think?