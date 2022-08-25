Liverpool should move in to sign a quality midfielder in the summer transfer window they have been tipped to secure the signing of Conor Gallagher.

Former Anfield striker, Dean Saunders, thinks that the Chelsea star is good enough to strengthen the top teams in the country.

The 58-year-old told talkSPORT:

“If I was any of the top six I would sign him (Gallagher) and you know every day he is going to train properly. You can tell just by watching him and how he plays.”

“Crystal Palace fans will tell you, they watched him every week. Seven out of ten, sometimes nine out of ten but he never goes down to three or four out of ten. Because he works too hard.”

Former Aston Villa forward, Agbonlahor also praised the 22-year-old and stated:

“He is an outstanding player. He needs to find out from Thomas Tuchel ‘Am I going to play? Otherwise, there are so many clubs in the Premier League that are going to snap me up and I will have to leave'”

Gallagher proved to be a major hit last term for Crystal Palace (on loan). The young midfielder featured in 34 games in the league and directly contributed in 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists). Moreover, in the FA Cup, he started three games and provided 2 assists.

However, for Chelsea, he has mainly warmed the bench. The England international only featured for a minute vs Everton and for 5 minutes against Spurs. He did start vs Leeds at the weekend and was subbed in the second half.

The 4-capped midfielder’s current contract with the Blues will expire in 2025 and he is valued at around £40million (talkSPORT).

Liverpool desperately need a creative central midfielder, who can support the attack. In your opinion, should the Reds move in to sign Conor Gallagher?