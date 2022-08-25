Liverpool are consistently linked with midfielders and it is not surprising since midfield is our weakest department at the moment.

A few days ago, we suggested that the Reds have to move in to hire the services of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

More recently, Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Belgian international would be willing to agree a move to Liverpool.

The journalist told The Football Terrace:

“What strikes me is I think Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool.“

“One is Youri Tielemans, who would be open to a Liverpool move and I know that because his agent had pushed Liverpool links earlier in windows, particularly in January when the Arsenal links formed.”

Former LFC left back, Stephen Warnock, thinks that the former Monaco man has what it takes to strengthen the midfield at Anfield (BBC).

The 25-year-old can effectively play in the No.6 role as a deep lying playmaker, No. 8 role as a creative midfielder and even in the No. 10 role behind the striker.

If we cannot get Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, then we must move for a box-to-box midfielder like Tielemans, who is just available for £25million (Evening Standard) and can largely improve things in the center of the park.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the department?