Frenkie de Jong has been added to the list of midfielders linked with a move to Liverpool, who desperately have to strengthen things in the center of the park.

According to Futbol Total (via The Mirror), Liverpool have submitted an offer worth £60million to hire the services of the Dutch star in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool set sights on signing £145,000 a week play breaker before deadline – Report

De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the past few months but thus far, he has refused to leave and wishes to play at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan club have secured several big signings and they must meet the salary limit allowed by the Spanish La Liga.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), the 25-year-old’s salary is one of the highest in the squad and Barca have given him two options.

Either he can take a pay cut to stay or the club will push to sell him before the transfer window shuts down next week.

De Jong and his agent, Dursun, are of the view that the player has already given up on a huge chunk of his salary (during the pandemic), he does not want to reduce the wages and prefers to stay.

The midfielder, who is also wanted by Man United and Chelsea, is surely in a complicated situation. He mainly plays in the No. 6 role and Barca normally start captain, Busquets, in that position. On the other hand, they have also lured Ivorian play breaker, Franck Kessie, to strengthen the midfield this summer.

The former Ajax man still has more than three years left on his contract and he earns an enormous salary of around £340,000-a-week (Football Transfers).

Have your say – Should Liverpool rescue Frenkie de Jong from the Nou Camp?