Liverpool have to earn all three points against Bournemouth to regain confidence that has been shattered after getting just two points from the opening three PL games.

In the last two games, the Cherries have conceded 7 goals and scored none. So, at Anfield, the Reds should be considered favorites to win.

It will be intriguing to see who will start in the midfield for Liverpool. With multiple injury concerns and players out of form, the Reds need to sign a new midfielder.

Today, Fabio Carvalho must get the nod to start in the advanced midfield role. In the absence of Thiago, Ox and Jones, our midfield has been unable to create anything in the attacking third.

Carvalho is naturally an attacking starlet, he regularly scored and created goals for Fulham last term and looked good going forward against Manchester United.

Therefore, the Portuguese must start with Elliott and Fabinho in the center of the park.

With Konate and Matip still not fit, Van Dijk and Gomez would likely feature again in the central defense in front of Alisson. The fullback positions would remain unchanged.

In the attack, Jota and Nunez are still not available, on the other hand, Roberto Firmino is in the worst form of his life. We clearly miss Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Since we do not have any other option, Bobby would likely start with Diaz and Salah up front.

Here is Liverpool’s possible lineup vs Bournemouth: