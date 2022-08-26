With key players out injured, Liverpool need quality and depth in the midfield and they have been linked with Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine international could end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain before the closure of the summer transfer window and the Reds are interested.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool have set their sights on signing Paredes before the transfer deadline ends next week.

The Italian news source have mentioned the Merseysiders could submit a list-ditch offer to lure the La Albiceleste play breaker, who is also wanted by Juventus.

It is reported that the Anfield club may offer forward, Roberto Firmino, to the Ligue 1 champions in a swap deal to lure the 28-year-old defensive midfielder.

CMW claim both the South Americans are valued at around 25-30 million euros, so a straight swap is possible. However, the dilemma for Liverpool is that Paredes prefers to move to the Old Lady.

Due to Liverpool’s interest, the Bianconeri are speeding up their efforts to hire the services of the former Zenit star.

Paredes still has 22 months left on his contract with PSG and he earns around £145,000 a week (Football Transfers).

Since moving to France in 2019, thus far, he has only started 48 games in the league and this season, he has once again warmed the bench.

He has been a key player for Argentina and needs regular first team football to ensure that he earns a place in the squad for the World Cup.

As far as Firmino is concerned, the former Hoffenheim man is clearly past his best. However, since Liverpool do not have Nunez and Jota available and have already offloaded Mane, Origi and Minamino, it will be a huge surprise to see the Brazilian leave.

