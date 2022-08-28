Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield and they have been linked with Jude Bellingham for a long time. The latest reports going on in the media are highly positive.

As per Football Insider, Bellingham has verbally agreed to sign for Liverpool and he may even end up moving to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that Borussia Dortmund do not want to lose their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

However, if the Reds come up with a mammoth bid of over £100million then the stance of the German Bundesliga club could change.

The Merseysiders bounced back from their recent disappointments by completing a record win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, the victory does not hide the fact that Jurgen Klopp lacks quality and depth in the midfield due to multiple injury concerns. The former Dortmund boss has himself admitted that the Anfield side need to recruit a midfielder before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Not sure if Liverpool will break the bank to sign Bellingham before the deadline but a versatile player of his caliber will surely improve things in the center of the park.

If the 19-year-old has actually agreed to sign for the Reds then this is massive news because he is one of the best youngsters in the world and is wanted by top clubs.

The teenage star, who earns around 3 million euros a season at Dortmund i.e. £49,000 a week (Bild), can play anywhere in the midfield. Last term, he scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in the league.

Moreover, he made 6 appearances in the Champions League and directly contributed in 4 goals (1 goal and 3 assists). We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.