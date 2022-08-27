Liverpool have been linked with a number of quality midfielders and one of them is Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong.

Reports in the media suggest that the Reds have submitted a bid to sign the Netherlands midfielder, who has been made aware that he needs to take a pay cut or leave the club.

Today, Catalan outlets (news image provided below) have provided updates on the future of the Dutch international at the Nou Camp.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are rumors that the Merseysiders have moved in with an offer of more than 70 million euros for De Jong.

However, it is reported that the Blaugrana has not received any formal proposal from the Anfield side and the 25-year-old might end up staying this summer.

On the other hand, as per today’s version of Sport, despite all the tensions in recent weeks and the offers received from the Premier League, the former Ajax midfielder is expected to play for Barcelona this season.

The renowned news source have mentioned that De Jong has finally decided to listen to the La Liga club’s proposal regarding a salary cut.

He wants to be an important player under the management of Xavi and is willing to make his position flexible to continue playing for Barca.

Sport claim the 5-time European Champions would sell the Oranje star for 80 million euros (£68million) if he wishes to leave but they won’t force his departure.

The continuity of De Jong may mean Barca would not be able to hire the services of Bernardo Silva from Man City.

Liverpool will have to look elsewhere to improve their midfield department.