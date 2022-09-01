Liverpool’s impending signing would be ready to debut vs Everton

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season long loan and reports suggest that he would be ready to debut vs Everton.

The Brazilian international has been injury prone in the past few years and has not played a single minute for the Bianconeri this term.

News – Liverpool ready to pay over £116,000 a week for signing – Report

The 26-year-old underwent a leg surgery at the start of the last campaign and was absent for the first couple of months.

Moreover, he suffered another injury at the end of the campaign and since then, the Samba star has been on a path to recovery.

As per renowned journalist, Guillem Balague, Arthur is fully fit and raring to play for the Reds under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. The La Liga expert tweeted:

“Arthur Melo is physically 100% and is convinced Klopp style will suit him much more than Allegri’s (as it happened with Thiago).”

“He jumped to the chance to move. He was accused of too many conservative passes with #FCB but the team lacked depth. Key: time to adaptation to pace”

On the other hand, TNT Sports Brasil have revealed that the Merseysiders moved in to lure the former Blaugrana midfielder after captain, Henderson, suffered an injury in the contest against Newcastle United last night.

The news source have mentioned that the player will go through all the formalities and would be ready to make his debut at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

With just a few hours left in the summer transfer window, the Reds are pushing to complete the signing and it will be intriguing to see if Klopp would name him in the squad to face the Toffees.