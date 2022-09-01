If reports in the media are anything to go by then Arthur is close to securing a loan move to Liverpool from Italian side, Juventus.

According to Tutto Sport, the Brazilian international has been on the radar of multiple clubs but the player is going to Anfield for one key reason.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Sporting and Nice refused to pay the salary of over 7 million euros per season i.e. £116,000 a week. However, Liverpool are ready to pay the wages to get his signing done.

It is reported that Arthur wants to play for Brazil at the World Cup and for that he needs regular football at club level. He hopes to get space to play under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The Samba star was a key member of the Selecao squad that won the Copa America back in 2019. Apart from the first game, he featured for full 90 minutes in every fixture of the competition.

The dilemma at club level is that on and off he has been injured. Last season, he had a surgery on his right leg and was mostly out of the starting XI.

At Anfield, skipper, Jordan Henderson, has joined midfielders, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the treatment table and Klopp surely does not need another injury-prone player.

On the other hand, the Reds lack creativity in the center of the park and Arthur is not renowned for creativity. In 63 appearances for Juventus, he has only scored one goal and provided just one assist.

Nevertheless, let’s get the deal over the line and see what he can do before judging him.