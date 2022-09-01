Arthur at Liverpool training ground after completing medical – Sky

The updates are coming quick and fast as we approach the 11pm transfer deadline and Liverpool seem set to announce the signing of Arthur.

As per Sky Sports, the South American midfielder is at the Liverpool training ground after completing his medical earlier in the day.

The contract should not be a problem as reports in Italy have indicated that the Reds are the only side willing to meet the wages to secure his signature.

Arthur featured for Barcelona against the Merseysiders in the famous Champions League night at Anfield when Klopp’s men bounced back from three goals down to oust the Catalan club from the competition.

The Brazilian international mainly plays in the No.6 role as a deep-lying passer but can also be deployed in the advanced midfield role.

Since Fabinho is our main play breaker and skipper Henderson is out with a hamstring injury, we can expect Arthur to play as a central midfielder for Liverpool.

After a dismal start to the new campaign, the Reds have won back-to-back games and need to continue winning if they are to challenge for the title.

The recent return of Curtis Jones has given our midfield a timely boost and the arrival of an experienced player like Arthur should help as well.

At the weekend, Liverpool will collide against Everton, who currently occupy 17th place in the Premier League table. Let’s hope the Reds will inflict more damage on the Toffees on Saturday.