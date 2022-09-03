4-3-3: Strongest possible Liverpool XI vs Everton with Melo unavailable

Liverpool did the double over Everton last season and should be favorites to earn all three points against the struggling Toffees today.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jordan Henderson is the latest name on the injury list and would be replaced in the starting XI.

On transfer deadline day, the Reds moved in to sign Arthur Melo on loan to reinforce the midfield department.

However, Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian international is unavailable for now and may get the nod to feature in the opening Champions League game against Napoli.

In such a scenario, it will not come as any surprise to see James Milner return to start with Fabinho and Elliott in the center of the park.

As far as the defense is concerned, Joel Matip was an unused substitute against Newcastle in the last game and we can expect the Cameroonian to replace Gomez and start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

Trent and Robbo should retain their starting fullback positions.

In the attack, the good news is that Jota has returned to training and Nunez’s suspension is over and he is available to face Everton today.

However, keeping in view Roberto Firmino’s top form, Klopp may keep the Uruguayan striker on the bench and the Samba star may get the nod to start again with Diaz and Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Everton: