Liverpool completed the loan signing of Arthur Melo on deadline day and the details of the transfer have been revealed.

As per Juventus, the Reds have paid a loan fee worth 4.5 million euros and have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of 37.5 million euros, payable in two years.

On the other hand, as far as the contract is concerned, repots in Italy suggest that Liverpool have agreed to pay net 132,000-a-week+ to Arthur.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), agent Federico Pastorello, offered the Brazilian international to the Merseysiders, who were willing to complete the deal.

The Rome based news source claim Liverpool guaranteed coverage of Arthur’s salary of over 8 million euros net (132,000-a-week) and that convinced the Old Lady to loan him out.

It is reported that the Bianconeri supporters have welcomed the departure of the Samba star who has not been able to impress since leave Barcelona in 2020.

Moreover, Juventus are happy to cut down the costs by sending him away, even if it is only for a year.

Upon joining Liverpool, Arthur revealed that it is a dream move and he cannot wait to play with his new team-mates in front of the Anfield faithful.

Will he be a hit in the Premier League? We shall see.